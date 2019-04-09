Nox off market

Controversial urban grooves artiste, Nox Guni, is officially off the market. The artiste, who is currently touring the UK for a string of shows, proposed to his girlfriend better known as Tadzo TnTnTn on facebook.

The Ndinonyara singer announced the news via his Facebook account on Sunday afternoon where he posted a picture of the ring and his girlfriend wearing the ring with a caption: “She said YES.”

Tadzo Tn Tn Tn also shared the post to spread the good news.

Various facebook followers of the two (Nox and Tadzo) passed their congratulatory messages to the couple. H-Metro