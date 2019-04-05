Woman in dock for pulling student’s privates

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

A 26-year-old woman from Zvishavane has appeared in court facing four counts of indecent assault after she allegedly practised labia stretching on four pupils in a school toilet.

The woman, Choice Muzeti, of Mkosa Village under Chief Masunda in Zvishavane, who is employed as a security guard at Gresham Primary School, appeared before Zvishavane magistrate Mr Shepard Munjanja and she pleaded not guilty to all four counts.

She was remanded out of custody to April 12 for full trial.

It is the State’s case that on March 12, Muzeti who was on duty at the school premises met the first complainant, in the company of other pupils. She called the first complainant to the toilet saying she wanted to check on something.

Upon entering the toilet, Muzeti instructed the pupil to remove her pants before stretching her labia saying it was mandatory for every woman to do so.

While she performed the “act”, on the complainant, another pupil entered the toilet with the intention of relieving herself.

Muzeti instructed the second pupil to open her legs so she could check her labia. She also ordered the second complainant to lie down and she started stretching her labia.

Another pupil entered the toilet, and Muzeti also instructed her to lie down. She also performed the same act saying every woman was obliged to have elongated labia.

Muzeti then stood by the toilet door and called another pupil who was passing by. She also instructed her to lie down and performed the same act.

After their “sessions”, the four pupils narrated their ordeal to their teachers. The matter was reported to the police leading to Muzeti’s arrest.

Lloyd Mavhiza prosecuted. B-Metro