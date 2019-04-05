Talent feeling AmaZulu love

By Raymond Jaravaza

The Durban weather, beautiful scenery and compatriots for teammates are just what Warriors attacking midfielder Talent Chawapiwa needed to comfortably settle down at his new home AmaZulu FC.

Talent alone doesn’t always guarantee that a footballer will settle well at a new team and Chawapiwa knows that too well.

“I have settled in well since I came here. Everything has been good, the technical team, the players, the city (Durban), the supporters all make me feel like I am at home and loved.

“I’m also lucky to have close friends Ovidy (Karuru) and Energy (Murambadoro) in the team as it helped me a lot to settle down here,” said Chawapiwa.

He joined AmaZulu FC from another Absa Premiership side Baroka FC in the January transfer window.

Impressing AmaZulu FC coach Cavin Johnson to cement a place in the starting line-up is top priority for the player.

He knows commanding a first team jersey will get him closer to a national team call-up for the final Warriors squad that will play in the Africa Nations Cup (Afcon) in Egypt.

“Qualifying for the Afcon finals means a lot to us as players. It’s a good thing to make the nation happy, it is something that we needed.

“But for us players the job is far from over, we still have to impress the national team coaches to make the final squad,” he said. B-Metro