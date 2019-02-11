Desmond Maringwa challenges scouts

By Rashiwe Murisa

Footballers Union of Zimbabwe president Desmond Maringwa has challenged Premiership scouts to spread their search and include the Financial Services Soccer League among their search areas, arguing that there is a host of talented players who re ready for the top-flight.

Maringwa was guest of honour at the launch of this year’s edition of the FSSL’s Paynet Cup at which the draw pitting the 16 teams into four groups was conducted.

The former Dynamos and Zimbabwe international cited the pair of Hardlife Zvirekwi and Naison Muchekela among the talent unearthed in the FSSL which is predominantly a bankers’ league.

“We’ve seen a number of players who have come in from the social leagues to play in the Premier League most notably we have Naison Muchekela at one point who played in the financial league and Hardlife Zvirekwi as well.

“There is talent everywhere wherever football is played and it’s a good thing that some of the players are not members of the banking sector for the development of the game and for the health part. I urge football scouts to go and look for talent, you never know? Maringwa said.

CABS, FBC, Old Mutual and CBZ are the group seeds in the team tournament scheduled for ZB Bank Sports Club on February 16-17.

FSSL chairman Kudzai Kwangwari reckoned that there would be stiff competition in this year’s tournament which will also be spiced up by a Women’s Challenge match between Stanbic and FBC who were the 2018 Inter-banks finalists.

“We do not have third and fourth (play-off) this year but we have curtain raisers which are women’s teams from Stanbic and FBC. The two teams were interbank finalists in 2018.

“Group B looks to be this year’s group of death which has ZB bank, Standard Chartered, Old Mutual and Nedbank.

“This year’s tournament is promising to be bigger and better than the past tournaments because throughout the season, we have seen some teams which have displayed an exceptional level of talent with the potential of facing the defending champions ZB Life,’’ Kwangwari said.

Payserv operations manager and former Fire batteries and Arcadia United midfielder Milton Mushambi noted that the tournament was key in improving the wellness of employees of the banking community.

“The banking community really appreciates this move because of the nature of their job they hardly have time to attend, let alone participate in these kind of tournaments.

“Our organisation believes in partnership that brings value and we can confirm that this is a positive move. Also it is a platform for bankers to show their talent in football and some players can even launch their careers into professional football,” Mushambi said.

Paynet Cup Draw:

Fixtures: CBZ v RBZ, Minerva v Stanbic, Old Mutual v Standard Chartered bank, Metbank v ZB bank, FBC v Payserv, Agribank v Steward, CABS v Nedbank, Ecobank v ZB life. The Herald