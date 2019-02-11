DeMbare brand under construction

By Eddie Chikamhi

Dynamos’ newly appointed marketing and public relations officer Tinashe Farawo says the Harare giants are going to invest considerable resources in their efforts to rebuild a strong brand.

Farawo was roped into the Dynamos executive as public relations executive while committee member Moses Shumba was elevated to the position of vice-chairman in a reshuffle last week.

He said his mandate was to help De- Mbare regain its place as a club of choice after the Harare giants had experienced a plummeting relationship with both supporters and sponsors.

Farawo also revealed the Glamour Boys are in negotiations with various sponsors who include NetOne. The telecommunications giants last year signed a one-year deal with the country’s Big Three — Dynamos, Highlanders and CAPS United — which expired in December.

“Dynamos will never be the same again. What we want is to ensure that there is stability in the team. I am sure this executive will do wonders, just watch the space. Everything is going on well.

“We have signed almost all the players that we think can do business at Dynamos. But the reason why we are coming in is to try and rebuild the image of the company so that it becomes a brand of choice with the corporate world.

“We are going to invest more in our brand rebuilding so that we become a team of choice. Dynamos should be attractive not only because of their rich history but because there is stability and the club would performing,” said Farawo.

In line with the professional tenets obtaining in modern football, Farawo said DeMbare are looking to have a functioning website and also to maintain their brand visibility with their stakeholders on all social media platforms.

“By the way, the team is going digital. We are aware of various fake Dynamos accounts on the social media which sometimes cause confusion to our stakeholders and these are going to be disbanded.

“We have already done the necessary paperwork to ensure that we have one Dynamos on Facebook and one Dynamos on Twitter with a proper website that is run professionally.

“The website and all these platforms are going to be the reliable sources of news for Dynamos to ensure that we improve on our image and interaction with supporters,” said Farawo.

On the ground Dynamos have been busy rebuilding under Lloyd Chigowe after losing a number of key players.

The side had become unpopular with many local players because of financial instability.

But they have so far signed some key players like Edward Sadomba, Archford Gutu, Ghanaian Robert Sackey and Congolese striker Ngandu Mangala.

Farawo said unity will be key to the success of the Glamour Boys this season.

“We have had problems over the years but we are going to ensure that those issues will be a thing of the past. This executive is united, is solid and is going to work to ensure that the supporters will enjoy football this year.

“Because there is unity of purpose, everyone in the club’s leadership is behind this initiative to make sure that we improve our brand and we are going to do that.

If leadership is united, wonders will be performed.

“But we are not going to succeed without our key stakeholders who are the supporters and the sponsors,” he said. The Herald