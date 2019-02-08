Warrant of arrest for VID official’s impersonator

By Thupeyo Muleya

A Beitbridge magistrate has issued a warrant of arrest for Sydney Mashu (57) of Mutare who absconded trial for impersonating a senior Vehicle Inspect Department (VID) official and fleecing aspiring drivers under the guise that he could facilitate licences for them.

The man is accused of running his scheme between May 2015 and October last year when he was arrested in Mutare.

He is charged with six counts of fraud, one of impersonation and another of theft.

Mashu fled after he was granted $100 bail.

Beitbridge magistrate Mr Godswill Mavenge was forced to issue a warrant of arrest against the accused when he failed to show up for trial on January 15.

Prosecuting, Mr Misheck Guwanda told the court that during the period between May 2015 and October 2018, Mashu used his Telecel number (0737853456) to call aspiring drivers pretending to be VID Beitbridge’s deputy manager Tapiwa Mandityira.

He told the desperate potential drivers that he was in a position to process drivers’ licences for them for a fee.

Mr Guwanda said during that period, Mashu collected money and had money deposited into his Ecocash account and vanished into thin air.

He said Mashu managed to dupe seven people a total of $1 876 and nothing was recovered.

The court heard that in some cases, Mashu would call institutions such as churches purporting to be Mandityira and that the VID was running “promotions” for driver’s licences.

He then duped the people who responded.

Mr Guwanda said the offences came to light when one of the victims approached Mandityira and a report was made to the police.

Mashu was arrested in Mutare on November 23 last year after duping his seventh victim. The Herald