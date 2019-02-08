Chicken Inn transfer lists eight players

By Ricky Zililo

Chicken Inn FC have transfer-listed eight players and are likely to wield the axe on three more to pave way for new signings.

The 2015 league champions have been on a “buying spree” to strengthen their squad for this year’s title challenge.

Strikers Kudakwashe Gurure, Adrian Banana and Darryl Nyandoro, utility player Physwell Madhazi, winger Nicholas Muchadeyi, central defender Kudzai Chideu, midfielder Wellington Kamudjariwa and forward Blessing Sibanda have been given permission to talk to other teams.

The Gamecocks have signed eight players, with right-back Phakamani Dube, formerly of Dynamos, being their latest acquisition after inking a deal on Tuesday evening.

Former Ngezi Platinum Stars’ trio of goalkeeper Donovan Bernard, defensive midfielder Tinashe Chipunza and striker Clive Augusto, winger Malvin Gaki, former

Dynamos attackers Valentine Kadonzvo and Panashe Mutasa as well as central midfielder Sipho Ndlovu complete the list of new faces at Chicken Inn.

The club is also in talks with FC Platinum for the services of Brett Amidu, who has been training with them since their pre-season camp started last month.

Chicken Inn coach, Joey Antipas, has also recalled creative midfielder Michael “Kudu” Bhebhe from loan at Zifa Southern Region Division One League club, Tsholotsho.

Club secretary Tawengwa Hara said: “We just completed the signing of Phakamani Dube and to balance the numbers in our squad, we’ve transfer listed some players at the recommendation of the technical staff. I can’t say we are done with signings because the coaches might realise that they need cover for some places.

You will also see us releasing some more players either on loan or for good as we try to come up with the required 25-member squad.”

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn are set to embark on a 10-day tour of Malawi at the end of this month as part of their preparations for the 2019 season. The Chronicle