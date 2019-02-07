ZSE suspends Falgold trading

By Oliver Kazunga

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has suspended the trading of Falcon Gold Zimbabwe Limited’s shares after the mining firm made a voluntary application for suspension from trading on the local bourse.

In a statement yesterday, ZSE acting chief executive officer Mr Martin Matanda advised the investing public of the voluntary suspension from trading in shares of Falgold.

“The ZSE hereby notifies the investing public of the voluntary suspension from trading in shares of Falcon Gold Zimbabwe Limited with effect from February, 2019 pending publication of audited financial results for the year ended September 30, 2018.

“At the company’s request, the ZSE sought and was granted permission to suspend trading in Falcon Gold Zimbabwe Limited’s shares by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe pursuant to the provisions of Section 64(a) (ii) of the Securities and Exchange Act (Cap 24:25),” he said.

Mr Matanda said in terms of Section 1 paragraph 1.8 of the ZSE Listing Requirements, the company should continue to discharge its obligations to the shareholders and the ZSE during the suspension. The Chronicle