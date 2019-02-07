Coke Studio Africa comes to Zimbabwe

Coke Studio Africa, a continental music collaboration show which seeks to bring African artistes together, will for the first time be shown to Zimbabwean television audiences starting this Saturday.

With artistes drawn from different genres and eras to create a modern and authentic African sound, this year’s show will feature Zimdancehall heavyweight Winky D and young rising singer, Tammy Moyo.

In a statement, Coke Studio Africa said the show would be shown on ZBCtv every Saturday at 7PM and will take viewers inside the recording studio to watch a behind the scenes of the music collaborations.

Winky D has been paired with celebrated Mozambican singer, Messias, for a collaboration that was produced by Nigerian record producer, GospelOnDaBeatz.

With hits like Disappear having topped the BBC 1Xtra show, Winky D has stamped his authority as a leading voice in Zimdancehall.

Speaking on his debut on Coke Studio Africa, he said: “It was really a great experience. I got to meet and exchange ideas with people from different backgrounds, genres, cultures and vibe.

“Coke Studio Africa is a good platform for the interaction and integration of different music industries in Africa. I also learnt how the different music fraternities are faring in their regions.”

Tammy Moyo of the Ndibereke fame continues her impressive run, shutting ceilings to become arguably Zimbabwe’s hottest female artiste at the moment.

With one album already under her belt titled “The 18th Roller Coaster”, the 20-year-old afro popvocalist is set to deliver her star power and vocal prowess when the new season premieres.

On the show, she was paired with Lourena Nhate from Mozambique. The track that the pair collaborated on was produced by Ugandan prolific producer, Daddy Andre.

Speaking on her debut encounter on the show, Tammy said: “Coke Studio has been an amazing platform for me. I got to learn more about the industry and had a chance to meet interesting people as well.

“I definitely hope that this opportunity is going to grow my career and audience. Working with many creatives with different perspectives and backgrounds under one roof taught me patience, endurance and most of all, tolerance.”

Other Southern African artistes set to feature on the show include celebrated top African rappers Laylizzy (Mozambique) and Chef 187 (Zambia), acclaimed diva Shellsy Baronet (Mozambique), award-winning singer Lourena Nhate (Mozambique), fast-rising femcee Lioness (Namibia) and highflying rapper Boity (South Africa).

Previous editions of the show have seen Jah Prayzah collaborating with Mozambique’s Mr Bow, Ammara Brown with South Africa’s Zinhle Ngidi and Oliver Mtukudzi with Busiswa.

Through these collaborations, most of the local artistes have been able to penetrate the continental market. The Chronicle