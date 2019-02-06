Vadzidzi church appeals for Govt help

Members of the Johane Masowe (Vadzidzi) church in Mashonaland Central are working tirelessly towards fulfilling the vision of their late founding leader, Mudzidzi Wimbo, to have a boarding primary school in Mvurwi.

They are now appealing for Government intervention to have the school registered as a Grade Seven examination centre.

Mudavanhu Primary School in Mvurwi, which was registered in 2016, is the first primary school to be established by the church which also has the Madziva-based Zimbabwe Africa High School.

In an interview, the church’s secretary-general Mr Shepherd Chingwena said the school was built using contributions from the congregants.

“On November 28, 2004, the Lord showed our late spiritual leader, Aaron Mhukuta aka Wimbo or Majinetsa, a vision to establish a boarding primary school in Mvurwi,” he said.

“Over the years, we have been fighting hard to see the vision materialise and we managed to register the school in 2016. Since we are still a growing school, we are facing challenges when we go to the next grades and in some instances we get teachers very late. This is heavily impacting on our children.

“We also appeal to Government to assist with computers. Currently, there are no computer lessons at the school.

‘‘We will be having our first Grade Seven class next year and for us to obtain the centre number, we must have a new classroom and administration block.

“This must be achieved this year so that our children can sit for their exams next year.”

The school’s Apex board secretary Mr Samuel Purazini said it was supposed to have been officially opened in November last year. The Herald