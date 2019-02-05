Armed robbers steal 250kg gold

Haig A Mine in Odzi Farm, Manicaland, reportedly lost 250 kilogrammes of gold ore to 10 armed robbers who broke into a storeroom on Sunday morning.

The robbers are said to have disarmed security personnel at the mine’s premises before stealing the ore. Police have since launched a manhunt for the robbers.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident.

“We suspect that the criminals are highly trained and coordinated considering the manner in which they allegedly rounded up and disarmed five security guards who were on duty,” he said.

“On February 3, 10 unknown persons arrived at Haig A Mine with a handgun, machetes and knives.

“They allegedly assaulted the security guards before force-marching them into a room. They also took away their phones.”

Insp Kakohwa said one of the robbers was left guarding the security personnel while armed with a machete. He said some of the armed robbers went into the mine’s storeroom where they stole 250kg of gold ore. They then reportedly locked the security guards in a room and disappeared.

“After 20 minutes, Donald Chidhakwa, one of the security guards, managed to get out of the room and called Isaac Manyake (42), who is the owner of the mine,” said Insp Kakohwa.

“They went on to lodge a complaint with Odzi Police.”

Police said they were still to ascertain the value of the stolen gold ore. The Herald