WATCH shocking footage of Zim soldiers brutalising women while the men are made to crawl on the road

Watch this shocking and barbaric attack by Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) soldiers on unarmed and helpless women outside their homes in the yard while the men are made to crawl on the road.

Despite unconvincing pledges by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to arrest errant state security agents, videos capturing the ongoing brutality continue to emerge.

Mnangagwa’s administration has been under pressure amid reports of at least 12 people killed, hundreds wounded and some women raped.

The crackdown has hurt government efforts to secure badly needed foreign assistance to rebuild the collapsed economy, and undermined pledges of democratic reforms.

The military remains in the streets after being called out last month, and human rights groups, witnesses and opposition figures continue to report abuses in poor and working-class suburbs.

In some areas, soldiers have set up tents at police stations where they have taken up residence.