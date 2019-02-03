Sala plane wreckage found in Channel

By Tom Gillespie | Sky News |

The plane that was carrying the missing Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala has been found, his family has been told.

A search boat located the wreckage on the seabed of the English Channel this morning.

The Piper Malibu aircraft disappeared from radars close to the Channel Islands on 21 January.

Both pilot David Ibbotson and the 28-year-old Argentinian footballer are missing presumed dead.

Sala had just completed a £15m transfer to Cardiff City from French club Nantes.

Two vessels were looking for traces of the missing plane after a successful online appeal to fund the effort.

Shipwreck hunter David Mearns led the private search that was looking for the aircraft in an area of four square miles.