Ex-Bosso player arrested for drugs

By Obey Sibanda

Former Highlanders football club goalkeeper Takunda Mutanga has been arrested after he was found in possession of a cough syrup, broncleer and mbanje along 6th avenue in Bulawayo.

Mutanga (25), who also played for Bantu Rovers and Vumbachikwe Mine football club, was arrested on January 10 after police officers patrolling the area received information that he was in possession of drugs.

Acting on the information, police officers immediately approached Mutanga who was carrying a black striped plastic bag.

After searching him, they recovered 18 100mls bottles of broncleer with an estimated street value of $90 and 18 sachets of dagga weighing 0.039 kilograms with an estimated street value of $39.

Mutanga appeared before Bulawayo provincial magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing two counts, one of illegally possessing medicine and another count for possessing dagga.

He pleaded guilty to both charges and was remanded in custody to January 4 for sentencing.

Mutanga told the court that he wanted to sell the medicine and dagga to eke a living.

“My sister brought me the stuff from South Africa for resale. I’m a soccer player and I don’t earn much that is why I had to sell the drugs,” said Mutanga.

Mutanga only spent six months at Bosso after he was signed from relegated Bantu Rovers.

He only managed to play one league match for Highlanders.

He was injured soon after his debut game for Bosso against Chicken Inn before going AWOL.

“TK is a talented goalkeeper; there is no doubt about that and I would have really liked him to stay at the club but he had other issues that as a club we could not entertain and we arrived at a difficult decision to let him go,” said Bongani Mafu the then Highlanders coach last year. The Chronicle.