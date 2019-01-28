Tuku memories. . . Artistes’ reflections as icon is buried

By Bongani Ndlovu

Zimbabwean artistes yesterday took time to reflect on their interaction with national hero Dr Oliver Mtukudzi as thousands of Zimbabweans attended his burial at his rural home in Madziwa, Mashonaland Central.

Tuku died at the age of 66 on Wednesday after a long battle with diabetes.

Young and old artistes gave account of their interaction with Tuku and how he had influenced their careers.

South Africa based Afro soul musician Berita Khumalo said Tuku used to call her his daughter.

“The last couple of days have been very painful after hearing the news of Tuku’s passing on. I was taken aback because in our last conversation last year he had asked when he was going to see me. ‘You’re part of the family when are you performing with me again’, he asked me,” said Berita during an interview with SABC News.

She said this was because last year was when she performed at five major festivals with Tuku, three in South Africa, one each in Zimbabwe and Botswana.

“When we had done the show in Botswana and we were checking our luggage at the airport. My guitar temporarily went missing and he wasn’t amused and said he wanted to take it personally. Such was the man who always called me his daughter,” said Berita.

Another South Africa based Afro jazz artiste Bekezela said his first and last encounter with Tuku was when he spent the day with him last year before their performance at the Spring Feelings Jazz fest.

“My first personal encounter with him was at the Large City Hall show Spring and Feelings Jazz Dinner Concert on September 7. The day started off with him at Skyz Metro FM Vuka Vuka breakfast show where we shared a memorable bonding and shook hands in the middle of an interview. That act felt as though he was passing on a relay baton,” said Bekezela.

He said Tuku’s last words to him will live forever.

“He said: “Beke you chose this, so you cannot say no to your obligation as an artiste be it to fans or media.”

Soapie actor Mbo Mahocs, Chi Chi from eTv’s Scandal! said she would remember Tuku for his humility.

“I attended one of his shows last year called the Nubian Music festival. Just before his set, he was strumming his guitar on stage and it started raining heavily so much that the entire show was cancelled before he could perform. We were therefore denied the last moments with Oliver Mtukudzi,” said Chi Chi.

She said Tuku’s acceptance speech at the ZimAchievers awards in South Africa confirmed his humbleness.

“Oliver said in his acceptance speech, he never understood why people always applauded and appreciated him so much because he felt like he had not done anything,” said Chi Chi.

Organisers of the Gwanda Gospel Festival, Big Time Strategic group through one of their spokespersons Mthokozisi Dube said they would never forget Tuku’s performance at the 2017 edition.

“As Big Time we are privileged to have had him grace the stage at the 2017 edition of the Gospel Festival. We will never forget that electric performance of a song Tuku called a personal prayer, Hear Me Lord. It’ll forever remain in our memory,” said Dube.

Hip hop musician Cal Vin who at one time had Tuku listening to his album and posted a video online, released a track dedicated to Tuku. The Chronicle