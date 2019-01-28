Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Kim Porter, mother to three of Diddy’s children, died from pneumonia

Kim Porter, mother of Diddy’s three children, died after contracting pneumonia, a coroner has confirmed.

Kim Porter
The 47-year-old model and actress died unexpectedly in November 2018.

After tests, the LA County Coroner has ruled she died from natural causes from lobar pneumonia.

When she died the American rapper, whose real name is Sean Combs, released a statement last year saying he and his former partner were “more than soulmates”.

Kim and Diddy were together on and off for 13 years
Kim dated Diddy on and off from 1994 to 2007 and they had three children together: twins Jessie James and D’Lila, 12, and son Christian, 20.

The Porter and Combs families said in a statement in November: “God broke the mould when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her.

“Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning.

“She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace.

“There wasn’t a person she met whose soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better.”

Kim also had a 27-year-old son, Quincy, from a previous marriage.

She appeared in films including 2001’s The Brothers and in the US TV show Wicked Wicked Games. BBC

