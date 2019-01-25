Ammara, Whitney impress with their videos

By Blessing Masakadza

Female musicians— Whitney Songbird and Ammara Brown — represented women in the ZBC TV Coca-Cola top 50 videos countdown coming seventh and eighth respectively.

The top 10 was dominated by male musicians with the two being the only women on the list, an indication that female musicians should work more on visuals in order to compete for honours.

Whitney was presented with the top female artist’s video award having garnered 11 655 votes for her video I See while Ammara came in with Svoto which had 9 324 votes.

Whitney was accompanied by her husband and singer Best Masinire whose video was also in the charts, coming in at number 14.

Speaking at the event, she said she was shocked to be in the top 10 as this was her debut video.

On the radio side of the charts, gospel singer Mai Respina Patai represented women coming third and making history in the process.

She became the first woman to be in the top three in the history of the charts and her achievement was hailed by the sponsors.

“I am very excited that for the first time on the Radio Zimbabwe, we had a female singer in the top three. Congratulations Amai Patai for defying the odds and showing that female artists are capable.

“We also have another special to give to the top female artiste in the Coca Cola top 50 videos who is also in the top 10, congratulations to Whitney Songbird,” Coca-Cola senior brand manager Vee Chibanda said. DailyNews