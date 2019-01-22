Jonathan Moyo recounts how his father was brutally murdered in Tsholotsho by “soldiers and the CIO”

Former Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo has taken to micro-blogging site Twitter and recounted how his father, Melusi Job Mlevu, was “callously murdered in Tsholotsho” by soldiers from the Fifth Brigade and agents from the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

Below we reproduce the 5 part tweet from the former Information Minister under then President Robert Mugabe was who toppled in a military coup in November 2017.

1/5 On 22 January 1983 my father, Melusi Job Mlevu, was callously murdered in Tsholotsho by gukurahundi soldiers & the CIO. They tortured him upon his arrest & in front of his family; got him to dig a shallow grave, tortured him again; pumped bullets into his body & buried him!

2/5 One of the two books I’m working on, LETTERS TO MY FATHER, is an academic memoir in which I unravel state politics in Zim since King Lobengula & tell my father my story since his brutal murder; especially my ordeal in the ZanuPF leadership ranks between 2000-05 & 2009-17!

3/5 “LETTERS TO MY FATHER” starts with the Nov 2017 coup. I tell my father untold things about the coup. I tell him that Mnangagwa, Chiwenga, Shiri & others who sent soldiers to torture & murder him; also sent soldiers to come after me & my family but his spirit & God intervened!

4/5 On the back of the 2017 violent coup whose casualties remain hidden, the stolen 2018 poll & the 1 Aug 2018 atrocities, I tell my father that last week’s Army massacres & Internet shutdown had the trappings of gukurahundi; with the same murderers in charge then, in charge now!