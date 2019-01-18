LIVE updates: Quotable Quotes and PICTURES from Day 5 of #ZimbabweShutDown

Kirsty Coventry: “What has happened in Zimbabwe has saddened me immensely. I am sorry to everyone that has been affected by the recent events.

“Violence is never the answer and needs to be investigated and actions taken. We need peace so no one else suffers and we can rebuild our nation together.”

William du Plooy: “If anyone has a way to get this info into Zim: The french internet provider, FDN, provides free dialup Internet access: dial +33 860 46 99 88 or +33 172 89 01 50 Login: toto || Password: toto You will need a dialup modem & a landline. # SwitchBackOnZim.”

Freeman Chari: “I just called Kembo Mohadi (Vice President), he says “Ngisemasimini, angazi lutho!” ( I don’t know nothing, I am at the fields).”

Fadzayi Mahere: “Kenya: the army protects civilians against terrorists. Zimbabwe: the army are the terrorists that attack civilians. # ZimbabweShutDown.”

Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya: “These political honchos and scumbags masquerading as a government in Zimbabwe have completely shutdown internet!”