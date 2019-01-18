Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

LIVE updates: Quotable Quotes and PICTURES from Day 5 of #ZimbabweShutDown

Kirsty Coventry: “What has happened in Zimbabwe has saddened me immensely. I am sorry to everyone that has been affected by the recent events.

“Violence is never the answer and needs to be investigated and actions taken. We need peace so no one else suffers and we can rebuild our nation together.”

Kirsty Coventry
William du Plooy: “If anyone has a way to get this info into Zim: The french internet provider, FDN, provides free dialup Internet access: dial +33 860 46 99 88 or +33 172 89 01 50 Login: toto || Password: toto You will need a dialup modem & a landline. .”

Freeman Chari: “I just called Kembo Mohadi (Vice President), he says “Ngisemasimini, angazi lutho!” ( I don’t know nothing, I am at the fields).”

Fadzayi Mahere: “Kenya: the army protects civilians against terrorists. Zimbabwe: the army are the terrorists that attack civilians. .”

Pastor and activist Evan Mawarire, right, arrives handcuffed at the magistrates courts in Harare, Zimbabwe, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights have said in a statement that Mawarire who is among the more than 600 people arrested this week has been charged with subverting a constitutional government amid a crackdown on protests against a dramatic fuel price increase.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Pastor and activist Evan Mawarire, right, arrives handcuffed at the magistrates courts in Harare, Zimbabwe, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights have said in a statement that Mawarire who is among the more than 600 people arrested this week has been charged with subverting a constitutional government amid a crackdown on protests against a dramatic fuel price increase.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya: “These political honchos and scumbags masquerading as a government in Zimbabwe have completely shutdown internet!”

Freeman Chari: “Can someone confirm the loudest amount of decibels that are lawful in Switzerland, we are purchasing 20 sirens & hailers that will be used at ‘s hotel in Davos. Hachivati chete! Tosangana Davos!”

