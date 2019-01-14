Night training for FC Platinum ahead of Esperance clash

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

FC Platinum will this evening hold a training session under floodlights at the National Sports Stadium in preparation for their second Group B match against defending champions Esperance at the Stade Olympique de Radès on Friday.

The match will kickoff at 8PM Tunisian time and coach Norman Mapeza wants his boys to be used to playing under similar conditions.

“We are training at night tomorrow,” said Mapeza, whose side held fancied Orlando Pirates to a nil all draw in front of a packed Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

The match in Tunisia will be handled by Gambian officials.

The referee will be 39 year old Bakary Papa Gassama an experienced centre man who started officiating in 2003 and became a Fifa international referee four years later.

Gassama was the official at the 2012 Olympic Games final match between Mexico and Brazil. He will be assisted by fellow countrymen Sulayman Sosseh and Yaya Fanner.

Pure Platinum fly out to Tunisia via Dubai tomorrow evening. The Chronicle

Group B table after round one

P W D L F A Pts

Esperance 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Horoya 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

FC Platinum 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Orlando Pirates 1 0 1 0 0 0 1