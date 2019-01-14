Enzo Ishall set for Valentine’s in Bulawayo

By Tonderai Zvimba

Zimdancehall chanter Enzo Ishall is set to make his debut performance in Bulawayo on February 16 at The Vista for a Valentine’s special show.

Many Bulawayo revellers have been longing for the Kanjiva hit-maker who rose to fame in 2018, to perform in the city as he has had a streak of hit songs loved by many such as Kanjiva, Next Time, Smart Rinotangira Kutsoka and the fresh new hit single 50 Magate.

Qhubani Moyo who runs the club said: “This is going to be a very special event as we will be bringing the man of the moment Enzo Ishall for the first time in Bulawayo.”

He said the show will be a precursor to a performance by South Africa’s Professor at the venue.

“People should expect an electric atmosphere on the day, also this show is a build up to a major show coming up in March where we will be bringing the renowned South African musician Professor so people should expect more entertainment and major shows from The Vista this year.”

Tickets for the show are pegged at $7 but there is a special offer for college and varsity students as they will be charged $5 upon producing their identification cards.

Enzo Ishall will be backed up by resident DJs of the Club Que movement who will open up for the chanter. The Chronicle