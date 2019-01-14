Illegal fuel dealer jailed

A Mutare man has been slapped with 30 days in prison by a city magistrate after he was found selling diesel without a licence. Temptation Makorera (23) of house number 4 Murahwa Industrial Site, Green Market, Sakubva, was charged with contravening Section 29(1) of the Petroleum Act (Chapter 13:22).

Representing the State, Miss Perseverance Musukuto told the court that on January 9, Makorera was found in possession of 5,86 litres of diesel which he was selling near a local service station.

Acting on a tip-off, police officers approached Makorera pretending to be customers in need of the fuel and bought 5,86 litres of diesel at $2,90 per litre.

The police officers then identified themselves and asked Makorera to produce a licence which permited him to sell fuel, which he failed to do, leading to his arrest.

The diesel was recovered and seized as an exhibit. Makokera was sentenced to 30 days imprisonment or $100 fine and the diesel was forfeited to the State.

Meanwhile, another man appeared before Mutare magistrate Mr Tendai Mahwe accused of stealing goods worth $1 340 from a house on two separate occasions.

Mukwindidza was facing charges of unlawful entry into premises as defined in Section 131(1) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 9:23).

Allegations were that on the first count, in September 2018 at house number 20 Magumbojena, Sakubva, Mukwindidza entered the house and stole two pairs of jeans, a T-shirt and shoes.

On the second count, in October 2018, Mukwindidza returned to the same house and stole clothes, a watch, earphones, a necklace and a jacket containing $1 200. The Herald