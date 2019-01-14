Matiza appoints new Zinara board

By Tendai Mugabe

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza has appointed a new board for the Zimbabwe National Road Administration chaired by Engineer Michael Madanha.

Eng Madanha is a seasoned engineer who has served as Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development in 2013.

The new board was appointed following the dissolution of the Mr Wilfred Ramwi-led board last year, which was accused of covering up corruption at the parastatal.

Other members of the new board led by Eng Madanha are Naason Mudzara, Lizwe Fungai Bhunu, Runyararo Jambo, Malcom Seremwe, Asher Emmerson and Christopher Shumba.

The primary task of the board, according to Minister Matiza, is to ensure that the management of Zinara is properly structured.

It is also expected to implement recommendations of the Grant Thornton audit report which unearthed serious corruption at the parastatal.

Minister Matiza said he was confident that the new board would turn around Zinara’s fortunes.

“These are people of integrity who can drive Zinara and these are people who will be able to drive Zinara,” he said.

“The face of Zinara will change with this team. As they get into office, they should look at the management itself to ensure that it is properly structured and streamlined and they also need to look at the financial activities as quickly as possible.” The Herald