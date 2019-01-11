Muduhwa renews contract

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa yesterday renewed his contract with the Bulawayo giants that will see him don the black and white jersey for the next two years.

After dragging his feet to renew the relationship and the club publicly stating that he was not indispensable, the talented former Soccer Star of the Year finalist had a change of heart and appended his signature just before the team goes for its preseseason training camp on January 20.

“Highlanders Football Club is glad to announce that after long speculation around his future, Peter Muduhwa has extended his stay at the club.

“Muduhwa signed a contract that keeps him at Highlanders for another two years,” Bosso said on their official Twitter handle last night.

With the two parties agreeing, the Bulawayo giants have now sent a clear message of their intent this coming season which is making their supporters happy by landing the league title for the first time since 2006.

Despite losing vice captain Gabriel Nyoni, most if not all of their senior players have now been tied down including the country’s safest pair of hands Ariel Sibanda. The Chronicle