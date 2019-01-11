Jah Signal for FC Platinum, Pirates after match party

By Tonderai Zvimba

Cosmopolitan Nightclub will tomorrow host Stonyeni hit-maker Jah Signal for the After Bhora party of the FC Platinum and Orlando Pirates match, at which revellers will party with the football stars.

FC Platinum will battle it out with Orlando Pirates in a Caf Champions League group B match at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo tomorrow.

After the football encounter that promises fireworks, all roads lead to Cosmopolitan Nightclub for the after party. Festivities will start from 7PM till late with admission being $5 for regular, $15 for VIP and the VVIP is $30.

This would be the Zimdancehall chanter’s third performance in Bulawayo as he performed at Zansibar and The Vista last year.

Jah Signal said he was: “. . .very excited to be performing in Bulawayo again. This will be my third time and I appreciate the love that I get from my Bulawayo fans, so everyone should come through to the After Bhora party.”

The Sweetie hit maker said this year he will be pushing singles from his album Jaya which he released late last year and people should expect the video for Stonyeni anytime soon.

Fans, according to Manu Mahaso, Cosmopolitan Night club’s manager, will be able to mix and mingle with the players.

“This is the official after party where fans can come and mix and mingle with the players from both teams. Jah Signal is just the icing on the entertainment that we offer at Cosmopolitan,” said Mahaso.

He urged football loving fans to throng Emagumeni, as Barbourfields Stadium is known to support in their numbers. The Chronicle