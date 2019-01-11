Chitungwiza Harmony Singers scout for new talent

By Kundai Marunya

Award-winning choral group Chitungwiza Harmony Singers is going on a talent search drive that will see it signing 30 new singers. This is in a bid to increase membership from the existing 70 members to a hundred.

The group will hold auditions for the open spots at Dudzai Primary School in Unit D, Chitungwiza on Saturday afternoon. Chitungwiza Harmony Singers marketing manager Judith Gwande said there have more work scheduled for the year.

“We are recruiting more members because this year we have a lot of work on our plate and the music needs more voice resources,” she said.

The group has three major projects lined-up for the year apart from their regular concert bookings.

“This year we have three important performances. We have a Mozart Mass Concert in a few weeks’ time, Great Opera Night Season 2, and the Israel Dzangare Festival in commemoration of our founder,” said Gwande.

Gwande called on interested parties to audition.

“We fairly conduct our auditions giving everyone an equal chance. Spots are won on merit. If you believe you have what it takes, come on Saturday and give your best,” she said.

Chitungwiza Harmony Singers is a NAMA award-wining group that has won multiple competitions including the Old Mutual National Choir Festival.

Founded in 1993, the group is widely travelled, performing at different world stages.

It draws its membership from people of different church denominations around Chitungwiza and Harare.

One of their famous songs is “Ichanaya” which features Roki and Albert Nyati.

Auditions will be held from 12 midday. Interested parties are required to pre-register on the group’s various social media platforms. The Herald