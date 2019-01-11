Chief Magistrate Guvamombe suspended

Chief Magistrate Mr Mishrod Guvamombe has been suspended from work pending an investigation into misconduct allegations.

He is being accused of offering work-related attachment to Saviour Kasukuwere and Supa Mandiwanzira at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Kasukuwere and Mandiwanzira are law students at the University of Zimbabwe.

Mr Guvamombe has been a magistrate for 25 years and he was the man-in charge of Rusape Magistrate Court between 1992 and 1997.

From there he was the provincial magistrate in charge of Mashonaland Central Province for five years before heading Harare Province for another eight years.

