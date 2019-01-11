Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

CourtsFeatured

Chief Magistrate Guvamombe suspended

31,628 1

Chief Magistrate Mr Mishrod Guvamombe has been suspended from work pending an investigation into misconduct allegations.

Mishrod Guvamombe
Mishrod Guvamombe

He is being accused of offering work-related attachment to Saviour Kasukuwere and Supa Mandiwanzira at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Kasukuwere and Mandiwanzira are law students at the University of Zimbabwe.

Mr Guvamombe has been a magistrate for 25 years and he was the man-in charge of Rusape Magistrate Court between 1992 and 1997.

Related Articles

Magistrates get death threats

29,431 34

Bulawayo gets more magistrates

13,578 5

Corrupt people to lose assets

13,474 36

Magistrates’ ‘undue’ postponement of cases…

122 0

From there he was the provincial magistrate in charge of Mashonaland Central Province for five years before heading Harare Province for another eight years.

More to follow…

You might also like More from author