Bulawayo pastor beats up wife

By Michelle Gwizi

A PASTOR at a Bulawayo church appeared in court yesterday for assaulting his wife who had been brought home by a man whom she referred to as “malume”.

Douglas Sibanda (46), a pastor at Family Covenant Church appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure who remanded him to tomorrow for sentence.

He pleaded guilty to an assault charge for beating up his wife Mrs Yvonne Sibanda (45).

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said the assault occurred last month in Trenance suburb where the couple lives.

“Allegations are that on December 22 last year at around 11PM Mrs Sibanda was offered a lift to her house by a male person she calls ‘malume’ (uncle).

“When she was about to dropped off, Sibanda charged towards the car and started assaulting her while she was inside. He then pulled her out of the vehicle with her hair and she fell down and assaulted her with fists on her face and head several times.

“‘Malume’ came out of the car approaching Sibanda so he could restrain him from beating Mrs Sibanda and Mr Sibanda then fled from the scene,” he said.

“His wife proceeded to the police in company of the uncle. They reported the matter at Bulawayo Central Police Station, leading to Sibanda’s arrest.”

The court heard Sibanda did not state the reasons for assaulting his wife.

Mrs Sibanda sustained painful jaws, and a severe headache from the assault.

She was medically examined and the medical affidavit was presented in court as exhibit. The Chronicle