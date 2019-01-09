4 die in kombi crash, 11 others injured

By Victor Maphosa

Four people were killed, while 11 others were injured when a Masvingo-bound commuter omnibus collided head-on with a Honda Fit along the Harare-Masvingo highway.

The accident occurred at the 44km peg near Beatrice on Sunday afternoon when a commuter omnibus tried to overtake at a blind curve, resulting in a fatal accident.

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the accident in a statement.

“ZRP confirms the death of four people in a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on the 44km peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road near Beatrice,” she said.

“Circumstances are that a Honda Fit with three passengers on board was traveling towards Harare while a Toyota Hiace with 10 passengers on board was traveling towards Masvingo.

“On approaching a curve at the 44km peg along the said road, the driver of the Toyota Hiace tried to overtake in front of the oncoming Honda Fit resulting in a head-on collision.”

She said three people died on the spot and one is admitted to Chitungwiza Central Hospital.

“Three people died on spot and the fourth died on admission to Chitungwiza General Hospital.

“All the bodies of the deceased are at Chitungwiza General Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem,” she said.

She appealed to road users to ensure that the road is clear ahead of them before attempting to overtake.

“This is yet another fatal road accident as a result of human error, we urge motorists to observe road rules and regulations and ensure that road is clear before attempting to overtake,” she said. The Herald