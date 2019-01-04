Rwandan refs to handle Platinum, Pirates clash

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

CAF has named Rwandan nationals to handle the FC Platinum and Orlando Pirates Total Caf Group B opener set for Barbourfields Stadium on January 12.

According to information from the continental football motherbody, 30-year old Jean Claude Ishimwe who became a Fifa international referee in 2015, will blow the whistle while being assisted by countrymen Dieudonne Mutuyimana (37) and 41-year old Theoogene Ndagijimana who became Fifa international referees in 2018 and 2008 respectively.

The hugely anticipated encounter was moved to Barbourfields Stadium after Pure Platinum Play’s Mandava Stadium was deemed unfit to handle the pool games encounter largely because of unavailability of floodlights.

Pure Platinum Play stormed into the group stages of the Caf Champions League for the first time in their history after brushing aside the challenges of Cnaps of Madagascar in the preliminary round and Republic of Congo’s AS Otoho.

While the preliminary round had no drama, Norman Mapeza’s charges endured on and off the field ill-treatment when they visited Congo Brazzaville for the first round, first leg encounter. Against all odds, the Zimbabwean champions stood their ground in Owando and managed to grind a 1-1 result in a game that Togolese referee, Kokou Ntale was the star attraction with some diabolic decisions that went against the Zimbabweans.

FC Platinum immediately launched an official complaint against the referee to Caf with the club’s general manager Joseph Mususa saying even though the result in Owando favoured them, their move to file the complaint was for the good of football. The Chronicle