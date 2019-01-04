‘Music unites Africans in the diaspora’

By Nqobile Tshili

UK-based Zimbabwean DJ Deany says music is a universal language that has helped connect Africans in the diaspora.

DJ Deany (real name Mxolisi Maphosa) who grew up in Gwabalanda suburb was in the country for the festive season and on Christmas Day, he played at the Diaspora Invasion party at BAC.

Having started deejaying on a part time basis in 2011, the DJ who mostly plays Deep House music said he often gets invited to play at joints that are patronised by Africans.

Being far from home is never easy for most people who have left the country in search of greener pastures, but with DJs like Deany, home has been brought closer as the DJ always keeps them updated with the latest music from Africa.

DJ Deany said he mainly plays in joints that are frequented by Africans where he is usually given 30 minutes to an hour on invitational basis.

“My audience consists of Southern, East Africans and West Africans. I mostly play house, gqom and afro beats which even the Brits have fallen in love with.

“What I’ve seen is that this music has helped connect Africans in the diaspora because they patronise clubs which are now known to play African music and this keeps them united,” he said.

He said South African artists like Black Coffee through his numerous tours to places like Ibiza and America have helped in exposing African beats to the world, something that Deany also wants to do.

“It’s good to see diverse people appreciating African music. My hope is to continue spreading African music here until it gets to a point where it is played at most clubs in the diaspora.”

On his musical journey, DJ Deany said he formed a music group with a group of friends under the banner Fishertainment. Together, they hoped to venture into music production, but discovered it was time consuming and aborted the mission.

DJs back home in Zimbabwe, DJ Deany, said need to be promoted as they are undervalued and underpaid.

“A DJ creates the mood in a club so club owners should respect them and pay them adequately in order for them to effectively entertain revellers.” The Chronicle