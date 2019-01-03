Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Craig Bellamy steps down from Cardiff youth coach role to fight bullying claims

Craig Bellamy has temporarily stepped down from his role as Cardiff City Under-18s coach following the club’s decision to investigate a bullying claim against him.

Craig Bellamy has worked as a football pundit since his 2014 retirement from playing
The investigation follows reports of a complaint about the former Wales striker’s alleged treatment of a young player, who has since left the club.

Bellamy, 39, denies the allegations.

“I categorically refute them. I fully expect to return to my coaching role and have sought legal advice,” he said.

Cardiff City have not yet commented on the allegations or responded to Bellamy’s denial of them.

In a statement Bellamy added: “I am aware of allegations that have been made against me via the media.

“I understand the need for Cardiff City to undertake a full investigation in response to these allegations and – at my own suggestion – I have temporarily removed myself from my coaching position in order to cooperate fully with the club’s inquiry.

“Obviously, I am saddened both by the allegations and the manner in which they were made.” BBC

