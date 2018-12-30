Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Prisons officer steals groceries

By Bernard Chiketo

A Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services officer has been fined $80 for theft of groceries worth $40.Moses Muchenje, 40, from Natview Park in Mutare was convicted on his own plea of guilty by magistrate Tendai Mahwe.

Then Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Emmerson Mnangagwa (now also Vice President) inspects a parade during a graduation ceremony at Ntabazinduna Prisons and Correctional Service Training School in 2014)

He was charged in terms section 113 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

It was the state’s case that Muchenje was stopped by a security guard at OK supermarket in the mountainous city as he walked out with groceries that he had not paid for.

Upon being accosted by the security guard he produced a receipt of similar items that he had paid for and left with 30 minutes earlier.

The items which were all recovered were valued at $40,78.

Fletcher Karombe was prosecuting. DailyNews.

