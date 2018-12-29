Mukanya free farewell gig on cards

By Vasco Chaya

Chimurenga music maestro Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo is set to stage a free farewell gig in Kadoma next week. The event is being organised by 2 Kings Entertainment.

“We are still finalising on the exact date but the event is targeting older generation. It will be held during the day at Odyssey.

“Most of the diehard fans of Mapfumo are senior citizens (aged between 60 and 70) hence there is no need for them to pay. It’s going to be a free show for everyone,” Tichaona Mharadze of 2 Kings Entertainment said.

Mukanya is expected to return to the United States of America, his base, on January 9.

He came in the country early this month for his historic Peace Tour which saw him performing in various parts of the country including Gweru, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Beitbridge, Kadoma and Mutare among others.

This year, the Disaster hit-maker performed in the country for the first time in 14 years courtesy of Entertainment Republic.

His first concert was held in April followed by the ongoing Peace Tour.

In April, Mukanya shared the stage with superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, Winky D, Gary Tight, Diana Samkange and Suluman Chimbetu at Glamis Arena, Harare.

The historic event which attracted a good number of revellers saw Mapfumo popularly known as Mukanya — his totem — performing hit-after-hit and these included Chikonzero, Bhutsu Mutandarika, Pidigori Waenda, Chiruzevha Chapera, Nyoka Musango, Mugara Ndega, Shebeen, Chamunorwa and Hwahwa among others but it was his latest song Chauya Chauya that stole the limelight.

But on the Peace Tour, Mukanya settled for the green horns in the music industry, just to promote them.

However, Mukanya’s critics view this stance as not only meant to promote youngsters but also to consolidate his position as the father of Chimurenga music in the country.

This, his adversaries say, will be made possible by the fact that the green horn musicians that make up his accompanying cast will offer no meaningful competition to Hurricane Hugo — as Mapfumo is also fondly known to his legion of fans. Daily News