Winky D takes ‘Kasong Kejecha’ to Kadoma

By Vasco Chaya

Zimdancehall chanter Winky D is taking his latest and controversial single Kasong Kejecha to Kadoma, a small town in Mashonaland West popular for harbouring artisanal miners, on New Year’s Eve.

The concert, pencilled for Odysseys Hotel, comes barely a week after the musician was physically attacked in Kwekwe. Sources say the incident was politically-motivated.

However, promoters of the Kadoma concert say they have put everything in place to avoid the Kwekwe scenario.

“We understand Winky D was attacked because he came on stage very late. We don’t believe in the political violence story. As a result, we will make sure the musician is punctual.

“We are going to limit the sale of beer bottles. We will sale beer in plastic tumblers such that unruly people will not throw missiles on stage. Above all we are going to search people on entrance and there will be tight security,” Tichaona Mharadze of 2 Kings Entertainment said.

Though Winky D and is Vigilance Band members escaped unhurt, the fracas saw the yobs believed to be makorokoza (artisanal miners) destroying musical instruments at the venue.

The incident went on to affect Thomas Mapfumo’s Kariba concert as he was also relying on the same instruments that were destroyed in Kwekwe.

Mapfumo had to cancel the Kariba concert on Christmas Day.

The song Kasong Kejecha is deemed a diss to Zanu PF and has ruffled feathers of some party members who view it as an anthem for MDC.

Jecha (sand) is a term mainly used by MDC leader Nelson Chamisa before and after the July 30 elections.

Winky D’s song has become so popular that even Chamisa requested to have the song played for him during their much-hyped march in November.

Following the Kwekwe attack, Chamisa’s party condemned the act as barbaric.

“The MDC is concerned by the attack on dancehall artist Wallace Chirumiko popularly known as Winky D.

“That organised violence can be unleashed on an artist and the perpetrators go unpunished is both barbaric and unacceptable. Artists in Zimbabwe must have the freedom to think, be creative and enjoy the benefits of popular culture.

“Criminalising certain words or diction due to its association with the MDC is also a bad sign and a bad reflection on the Zanu PF leadership which divides Zimbabweans and turn them against each other,” read part of the statement by MDC national spokesperson Jacob Mafume.

“Even worse is the silence of Mnangagwa and the entire Zanu PF government. They must be careful, people have been killed in their name and they have always kept quiet.

“The violent attack on Winky D must be condemned with the contempt it deserves, perpetrators must be subjected to the justice delivery system and tolerance must be at the centre of government awareness programmes. That no arrest has been made up to now is not good enough,” Mafume added. Daily News