Indonesia burns mountain of marijuana

A towering stack of marijuana that weighed a hefty 800kg went up in smoke yesterday as Indonesian police lit up the pungent contraband.

Authorities in the Muslim-majority nation’s Aceh province took a match to the bricks of pot and also destroyed some 19kg of methamphetamine, seized in raids this year.

Five drug suspects in bright-orange prison garb were paraded around the ceremony.

Aceh is a deeply conservative region at the tip of Sumatra island that publicly whips criminals for a range of offences including gambling, drinking alcohol, and having gay sex or relations outside of marriage.

Indonesia also has some of the world’s strictest drug laws.