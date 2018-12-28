MP throws Wedza folk massive Christmas gig

It is unusual for stars like Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, Suluman Chimbetu, Leonard Zhakata, The Charambas and Blessing Shumba to grace a village event at once.

Add youngsters like Jah Signal, Mathias Mhere, Killer T and Kinna to the line-up and it gets even more spectacular. A rare occasion for a countryside gig and something that most villagers never dreamt about.

It was obviously a fête far from dreams of Goneso villagers, but they woke up to this unbelievable reality on Christmas Day.

All the mentioned musicians performed at the Wedza village for the whole day. What a Christmas!

The villagers will indeed talk about the great free-for-all bira for many years to come.

The event doubled as a Christmas party and belated victory celebration for Wedza South Member of Parliament Cde Tinoda “Tinmac” Machakaire and President Mngangwa in the July harmonised elections.

Merrymakers ignored high temperatures that scorched the place for the better part of the day as they danced to music. Some footed for over 20 kilometres to witness the big event.

And the musicians did not disappoint.

Shumba blessed the stage early with his deep worship songs that reminded people that it was Christmas, a day of worship for Christians.

Mhere came with more blessings when he performed after Shumba, mixing praise and worship songs.

Killer T, in his usual style, gave people a task to sing along with him in most of his songs, though “Kufamba KwaPauro” and “Waidongorera” proved more popular.

The young musician showed energy and merrymakers felt his 30-minute slot was not enough as they shouted for his return after he went off stage.

But the line-up was long and performances had to be limited. So, sungura kingpin Macheso had to take over.

His performance was top class. He has a legion of fans in villages where sungura still has a huge following. In Goneso he knew he was in his territory. He was fired up. Fans competed to show fancy footwork as they went down to serious sungura paces.

“Shedia”, “Ndakakutadzirei”, “Gungwa” were enough to send the crowd into frenzy.

A film of dust went up in testimony of serious dancing.

“We want to encourage our drivers on the roads to drive safely and you as passengers you have the right to tell them if they are speeding,” Macheso took time to give an important caution.

After his energetic performance the musician took time to get into the VIP section to greet dignitaries.

Jah Prayzah was the next performer and the musician was in high spirits.

“Goto” “Ndini Ndamubata” “Mudhara Vachauya” among other songs thrilled fans.

His manager Keen Mushapaidze said they were doing their best to give fans the new album.

“We are here today and that is a sign that we want everyone to get a taste of songs on the new album live on stage,” he said.

Chimbetu performed next and he managed to keep the momentum with the Charambas coming to bless the event towards the end.

They also took time to remind people that they have the right to reprimand speeding drivers.

Cde Machakaire said he was simply thanking people for voting for him and Cde Mnangagwa in the July elections.

“I came to party with people on Christmas Day. It is a happy day. I am thanking these people and I am happy that they have appreciated my efforts. Next year I will bring foreign acts,” he said. The Herald