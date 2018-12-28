9 killed on roads on Boxing Day

Nine people were killed in road accidents on Boxing Day, bringing the number of deaths recorded so far during the festive season to 21.

Police recorded 38 injuries in 102 road accidents that occurred on December 26.

The police told The Herald yesterday that they were in the process of preparing a comprehensive report on where and how the accidents occurred.

In a statement yesterday, chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said there were more deaths on Boxing Day this year.

“Human error continues to be the major cause of accidents on the road. Drivers are urged to refrain from overtaking where there is no clear vision and straddling the centre line which demarcates road lanes in order to minimise road accidents through head-on collisions or side swipes,” she said.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba urged Zimbabweans to be responsible as the nation prepares for New Year.

“The overturning of bins on the streets and blocking of roads by motorists is unlawful and we discourage the use of some fire crackers which disturb peace in communities,” she said.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said the ZRP was deploying its members in strategic places to ensure peace and order during the festive season.

On Christmas Day, 12 people were killed, while 63 others were injured in 122 road traffic accidents recorded countrywide, a slight increase from last year.

Last year nine people died and 42 others were injured in 89 road traffic accidents on Christmas Day.

The major causes of accidents this year were speeding, misjudgment, reversing errors and failure to observe road rules.

The ZRP has dismissed claims by some privately owned newspapers that 120 people died on Christmas Day this year.

Meanwhile, 13 people were murdered on Boxing Day, police have confirmed.

In a statement yesterday, Snr Assist Comm Charamba said they also recorded violent crimes including rape, assault and attempted murder, which occurred on Boxing Day.

“Thirteen murder cases were recorded in one day on 26 December, 2018. In most cases, the perpetrators used weapons such as knives, broken bottles or iron bars.

“In a recent case which occurred in Nkayi, one man was stabbed to death after a brawl with a drinking partner who used an Okapi knife,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

She said in another case a man was stabbed with a broken bottle and killed in Mufakose, Harare.

He had asked another man why he was sitting at his gate with a female partner.

The now deceased was with his brother when the incident occurred.

The brother was also attacked and is nursing injuries in hospital.

Police have since arrested suspects in the case.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said an 80-year-old woman died after being raped, and robbed of her valuables before being struck with an iron bar in Gwelutshena, Nkayi.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police continues to urge members of the public to refrain from using dangerous weapons and treasure human life. Seek counselling where there are disputes and do not take the law into your own hands,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

She said they were investigating all the 13 murder cases and that the criminals would be punished at law.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba did not give details on how the other 10 people were murdered on Boxing Day. The Herald