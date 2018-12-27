Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Woman weeps for husband kept in jail

By Yemurai Ushamba

There was drama at Western Commonage Court when a Bulawayo woman wept in court after her husband was remanded in custody to today for assaulting her.

File picture of people waiting outside the Western Commonage Magistrates Courts in Bulawayo
Nathan Gotora (20) of Nkulumane suburb on Saturday assaulted his wife Nomusa Sithole (18) and threatened her with a broken bottle following a misunderstanding.

Gotora pleaded guilty to physical abuse charges when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube on Monday.

“When I got home she started questioning me saying I came home late and that did not go down well with me,” said Gotora.

Magistrate Ncube remanded him in custody to today.

“You assaulted your wife before Christmas, you will spend the Christmas holiday in custody. Come back on December 27,” he said.

Sithole could not hold back her tears as she started crying when magistrate Ncube remanded her husband in custody.

Police officers in the court had to calm her down.

Mr Kenneth Shava appeared for the State. The Chronicle

