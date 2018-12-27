Mukanya fails to perform again!

By Pamenus Tuso

Chimurenga guru, Thomas Mapfumo who is on a marathon tour of the country was on Christmas Day forced to abandon his Kariba show in a development which the organisers said was beyond their control.

Speaking on behalf of Mapfumo, who is popularly known by his Mukanya totem, Chimurenga music company spokesperson Blessing Vava said: “It’s sad to announce the cancellation of the Kariba bira. Mukanya and the rest of the band were already on their way to Kariba. The issue is beyond our control.”

Without giving further details on the sudden cancellation, the publicist apologised to Mukanya’s fans in Kariba who were looking forward to seeing the ageless and charismatic musician live on stage for the first time in almost two decades.

So far, the dreadlocked musician has performed in Bulawayo, Masvingo, Beitbridge, Mutare and Kadoma. His maiden show which was set for Gweru on December 7 failed to take off amid a plethora of challenges that left music lovers who had parted with their hard-earned cash, fuming.

“There has been a lot goings on behind the scenes. We’ll release a detailed statement to give an update on the whole tour and the hurdles we’ve been encountering,” said Vava. The Chronicle