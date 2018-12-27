Broken spinal cord teacher seeks help

By Kudzai Chikiwa

A 26 year old teacher from Mbazhe Primary School in Nkayi is appealing for US$4 500 to undergo an operation after he broke his spinal cord in a car accident.

Mr Abednigo Moyo who is admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital was injured in an accident that claimed the life of one person on December 9 along the Harare-Bulawayo Road near Mahatshula suburb.

In an interview, his brother Mr Shadreck Moyo said Abednigo requires the money to undergo an operation at Mater Dei Hospital.

“He was severely injured, he cannot walk nor do anything. He uses support of tubes to pass waste. The doctors said we need to bring US$4 500 or $13 500 in bond notes or transfer to pay for the operation,” he said.

Mr Moyo said so far they have managed to raise $250 in bond notes and are struggling to raise the foreign currency.

“The economy is hard and we are struggling to raise this money especially United States dollars. So far we have sourced $250 bond from family members but it’s a struggle.

“We are appealing to well-wishers to help save our brother. He is in a bad state and he cannot go to work,” he said.

Mr Moyo said his brother had just started work so he had not yet joined a medical aid scheme and as such the family has to pay his medical bills. The Chronicle