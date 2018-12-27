Armed ‘robber’ (15) arrested

By Nqobile Tshili

A boy (15) doing Form Three at Sizane High School in Bulawayo allegedly stole his mother’s gun and teamed up with a teenage friend to commit an armed robbery.

Police suspect the duo could have robbed more people who are yet to report.

The teenagers, who cannot be named because they are minors, allegedly wanted to raise money for Christmas when they committed the crime around 5AM on Christmas Eve.

They allegedly pointed the gun at Mr Jonathan Macdonald in Bradfield suburb and got away with $35.

Residents effected a citizen’s arrest on the boy who stole the gun, minutes after the robbery while his friend is still at large.

The teen who escaped is suspected to have later thrown the gun into the yard at his arrested friend’s home where it was recovered.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango said the boys waylaid the victim while he was on his way to work.

“We’ve arrested a 15- year -old boy who was brought to the police station by members of the public. The boy is suspected to have been working with another teenager who escaped from the scene. What we are told is that the two teenagers produced a gun on a man who was on his way to work at about 5AM,” said Chief Insp Simango.

“The boys are said to have produced a gun and pointed it at the man and demanded cash from him. Their victim surrendered $35 he had.”

She said after the robbery, their victim boarded a pirating Honda Fit and alerted its driver that he had just been robbed.

Chief Insp Simango said the Honda Fit driver and another passenger decided to drive around and look for the two teenagers.

“The older robber suspected to be between the ages of 16 and 19 and who had a gun managed to escape but the 15- year -old was apprehended. The teen was brought to one of our police stations where he is now being held as investigations are progressing,” said Chief Insp Simango.

She said police have since launched a manhunt for the other teenager who escaped from the scene.

Chief Insp Simango said the arrested boy revealed that they both reside in Pumula suburb.

She said he had told police that they had been in town since Sunday night hoping to rob people of cash and their valuables.

“It seems they failed to rob anyone in the city and they decided to go to Bradfield where they met their victim. Those who might have fallen victim to the two robbers should come forward.” The Chronicle