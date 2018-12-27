Adulterous woman caught redhanded

By Yemurai Ushamba

A woman from Entumbane suburb in Bulawayo was caught red-handed by her husband in their matrimonial home with her lover after he returned from their rural home unannounced.

This emerged in court, when Onias Musengi (45) and his nephew Thulani Musengi (30) were charged for assaulting Mkharadi Nyoni (36) of Lupane. Nyoni sustained a swollen face and was referred to hospital for treatment after he was caught with Onias’ wife.

The duo pleaded guilty to assault charges when they appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube.

“I arrived home from my rural area at round 8PM and found him in my house. I asked him who he was and he took to his heels. When I caught up with him he confessed that he was my wife’s boyfriend and that she had invited him to our house,” said Onias.

He said he was still shocked that his wife could do such a thing in the presence of their two children.

Mr Ncube cautioned and discharged the two.

The magistrate said Nyoni provoked the accused persons.

“We don’t want people who destroy other people’s marriages. The complainant did provoke the accused persons hence they assaulted him,” he said.

Prosecuting Mr Kenneth Shava said on November 8 at around 6PM Nyoni visited Ms Tryagain Ndlovu (29) who is his girlfriend and wife to Onias at her matrimonial home.

While the two lovers were in the sitting room, Onias and his nephew arrived home and questioned Nyoni why he was at the house.

Nyoni revealed that he had been invited by his girlfriend and this did not go down well with Onias. The Chronicle