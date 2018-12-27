Tocky Vibes rallies Bulawayo fans to Vista gig

By Tonderai Zvimba

Mhai hit-maker Tocky Vibes has called on Bulawayo music lovers to come in their numbers to watch him perform at The Vista tonight.

Tocky who was last in the city in March this year at Club 263, will be performing alongside Mzoe 7.

His manager, Elijah Madamombe said: “It’s been a very long time since Tocky Vibes performed in Bulawayo so the people there should come in their numbers. Tocky will perform a couple of songs from his latest album Chamakuvangu among other fan favourites.”

Madamombe said the artiste who spent the better part of the year releasing singles would be dropping an album early next year.

After the release of Mhai in 2014, Tocky Vibes has been struggling to release another scorcher, something his manager said they would definitely work on next year.

“Next year we want to do things differently so instead of dropping an album towards the end of the year like most artistes do, Tocky will be releasing his earlier so as to give fans something to sing along to.

“Tocky’s fans should expect a lot of great music from Tocky Vibes next year.”

This year a lot of up-and-coming Zimdancehall artistes (such as Jah Signal and Enzo Ishal) emerged and have seemingly taken the limelight from the established artistes.

Quizzed if they were threatened by this new crop, Madamombe said they were actually complementing them.

“There’s no reason to be threatened by these up-and-coming artists. Even though we’ve been in the industry for a longer time than them, we’re actually learning from them, that’s how you make it in this industry so we’re actually celebrating these young artists.”

Tocky dropped his fourth album Chamakuvangu last month.

The 15-track album produced by renowned producers Mono Mukundu and Simplex, was a follow up to his other works, Toti Toti, Kwata Zonke and Rori. The Chronicle