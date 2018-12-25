Strictly Dancing….. Leaked video shows Prophet Angel and Pastor Chris on the dance floor

A video leaked to Nehanda TV shows the intimate moment Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Angel and popular Nigerian televangelist, Chris Oyakhilome (Pastor Chris) strutted their skills on the dance floor much to the delight of invited wedding guests in Nigeria.

Angel and Pastor Chris have struck up a rapport that has seen him regularly travel to Nigeria.

In October Angel and his wife Beverly went to Nigeria for the glittering marriage ceremony of Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome (popularly known as CSO), a UK based gospel singer and daughter of Pastor Chris and Anita Oyakhilome, got married to her lover Philip Frimpong.

In March this year Angel travelled to Nigeria for a “Global Finance Conference” where he met and spent some time with Pastor Chris. Unknown to many, Pastor Chris played an inspirational role in the formation of Uebert Angel’s Spirit Embassy church in 2007.

“My level of indebtedness, honour and love to and for this man, pastor CHRIS OYAKHILOME, is beyond my ability to articulate and even my own comprehension…. Pastor CHRIS OYAKHILOME is not a man I call a ‘friend’ but a mentor, a life coach and a ‘father figure’ because calling such grace a ‘Friend’ is tantamount undoing all of my spiritual dignity and integrity,” Angel wrote in March.