Mukamba’s wasted career

By Tadious Manyepo

A career that has delivered just about a half of what it promised could as well end prematurely for truant Dynamos midfielder Denver Mukamba as he could find himself club-less ahead of the commencement of next season after DeMbare coach Lloyd Chigowe virtually shut the door on the star.

It’s not often that accomplished stars like Mukamba have been produced in Zimbabwe.

Since bursting onto the scene with Kiglon in 2009, lining up with the likes of Wirimai Mkudo, Vimbayi Madamombe, Atlast Msasa, the late Edmore Chitato, Isaac Pitamuja and Gift Bello, Mukamba has never shown how good a footballer he can be if he puts on a level head over his shoulders.

The lanky midfielder has attracted all the attention for the wrong reasons since returning from a cut-short unsuccessful stint in the South African top-flight.

For a player of his calibre, Mukamba should be making headlines possibly in top European leagues given the talent he possesses which was even good enough for former Warriors coach Klaus Dieter Pagels to hand him over the national team captaincy ahead of the likes of Knowledge Musona, Ocean Mushure and Ovidy Karuru.

He even illuminated the scene and was virtually unplayable in Dynamos’ colours on his way to becoming the uncontested soccer king for the year 2012 before South African giants Bidvest Wits snatched him up months later.

For a career which promised so much in its infancy to fail to realise its full potential not because of a nasty injury like was the case with Samson Choruwa but because the player carries a hot head on his shoulders is just unfortunate.

Mukamba’s unquestionable talent was always on show since he was introduced onto the big stage at Kiglon by Lloyd Mutasa.

His move to DeMbare came as no surprise and from the way he was performing, one would be forgiven to predict that the talent he had would end up taking him to Europe.

After returning from a brief stint in South Africa, Mukamba re-joined the Glamour Boys but that was before he started to be a bad-boy, often going AWOL until Mutasa recommended for his dismissal from the club.

He was eventually loaned out to cross-town rivals CAPS United where he didn’t last the distance after proving a nuisance under the nose of coach Lloyd Chitembwe.

Upon re-joining his parent club, Denver appeared born-again and willing to give his input to help the Glamour Boys in their fight against relegation.

But, it didn’t take long for him to be back to his older self.

The frequency at which the star went AWOL at Dynamos had then-interim coach Lloyd Chigowe infuriated and after his appointment as the team’s substantive coach was made, he has come out in the open and declared that Mukamba will not be in his plans if he is not prepared to change his behaviour.

In fact, Chigowe has since put it before his club’s superiors that they should let Mukamba go as he was becoming a liability to the side.

Chigowe acknowledged that Mukamba is talented and can fit in any team but his behaviour was a major let down.

“The boy (Mukamba) is vastly talented. Actually we have seen very few players who can match his talent in recent years in the domestic league. He can completely change the complexion of the game on his own on his day,” said Chigowe.

“But, players are required to train. They are employees and they are supposed to come for training not sit at home and expect to be named in match day squads.

“If we do that, then we will be undermining those who want to train. We have been patient with him but he has shown too much disrespect.

“We have told the executive and they are the ones to deal with such issues otherwise we will work with those who have Dynamos at heart”. The Herald