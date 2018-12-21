Mutuma joins FC Lupopo

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Nomadic former Warriors striker Rodreck Mutuma has joined Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side FC Lupopo on a two-year contract.

The latest move becomes the second for the 30-year-old beyond Zimbabwe’s borders, having previously had a flirtation in South Africa with that country’s Premiership side Bloemfontein Celtic.

Two weeks ago, Mutuma was reportedly a transfer target for Chapungu United and ambitious second-tier side Sheasham but he told both teams to hold it as he was pursuing a contract with an unnamed foreign club.

In an interview with The Herald from the DRC yesterday afternoon, the lanky forward confirmed the switch and spoke of his delight after breaking into the competitive Congolese league.

“Yes, it is true. I have joined Lupopo FC on a two-year contract, actually I signed the contract today (yesterday) and I am now their player.

“I am very happy I have managed to get another chance to play outside the country and I really want to make the most of this opportunity. This is a very competitive league and it is nice for us as players to have this challenge.

“But I want to thank Nichrut and coach (John) Nyikadzino, they brought me back to play competitive football again and I am very grateful.

“Special mention goes to coach Nyikadzino he had so much belief in my abilities and he helped a lot to get me to my best form,” said Mutuma.

In the just-ended Premiership season, the former Dynamos forward had a descent outing at the relegated and now-defunct Nichrut which he joined in mid-season.

By joining FC Lupopo, Mutuma joins the likes of Chapungu captain Phillip Marufu, Ephraim Mazarura, midfielders Mutshumayeli Moyo and Carrington Gomba who previously played for the Congolese side. The Herald