Chigowe shuts the door on Mukamba

By Tadious Manyepo

Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe has virtually shut the door on truant midfielder Denver Mukamba who went AWOL in the last stages of the 2018 Premiership football marathon.

Mukamba rejoined the Glamour Boys from a cut-short loan spell with cross-town rivals CAPS United in the mid-season window period.

He had been forced out of Dynamos by the then coach Lloyd Mutasa due to his waywardness.

But the former Warriors man didn’t change his ways and subsequently fell out with the Green Machine gaffer Lloyd Chitembwe who recommended the one-year loan deal between the two parties be terminated.

The lanky midfielder appeared born-again on rejoining his team but after showing glimpses early in the second half of the marathon, Mukamba disappeared at a time the team needed him the most.

Though Mukamba briefly resurfaced ahead of the Harare derby against CAPS United in September, Chigowe couldn’t risk select him for the crunch tie.

And since then, Mukamba hasn’t communicated with the club.

The team will hold its extraordinary meeting after the festive season and Mukamba’s issue is one of the top items on the agenda.

While the Dynamos administration fought in the midfielder’s corner in the past, they have decided to leave the issue with the technical team this time around.

And Chigowe is on record saying if Mukamba isn’t committed to the DeMbare cause, he will be shipped out.

“Denver (Mukamba), just like any other player, is expected to report for duty. We want players who are committed to the team to play for this club.

“We cannot be seen making noise about a single player. He has not been coming to training and we have since notified the executive. We will sit down and deliberate on the issue. He is not the only player who can lift us. Of course he is talented but I only work with those who want to work,” said Chigowe.

Dynamos secretary-general Webster Marechera said Mukamba’s future with the club depends on the technical team’s discretion.

But DeMbare should be prepared to part with a fortune if they are to initiate divorce proceedings with Mukamba.

The former Kiglon playmaker’s contract with Dynamos ends in June next year.

If anything, the team hasn’t communicated with Mukamba’s manager Gibson Mahachi of any intention to end the marriage.

“I am aware that Mukamba has constantly been absenting himself from work without communicating with his club.

“But he still has a running contract which lapses in June and I am not aware of any intention by the team to release him.

“If there are any plans to that effect, I am sure they will officially communicate with us,” said Mahachi.

Besides Mukamba, Chigowe is also expected to decide whether he still wants the suspended quartet of Kingstone Nkhata, Peace Makaha, Obey Mwerahari and Marshal Machazani.

The four were banned by the club with three games to go before the season ended.

They were accused of being the brains behind the mutinous activities at the Glamour Boys after players went on damaging strikes over unpaid salaries and bonuses at a time the club was fighting relegation.

It’s likely that the four will be leaving the club especially given that they vowed not to turn for Dynamos as long as Chigowe was the coach with Murape Murape deputising him.

Now that Chigowe, who was on probation at the time the quartet was suspended, has been given the Dynamos job on a substantive bases, it will be interesting to see what happens to the four.

DeMbare have since activated the rebuilding mode and have already agreed terms with five players who Marechera said cannot be named yet.

Edgar Mhungu is likely to join the team as he has been training with them after he was released by Herentals at the end of the season.

Mhungu came through Chigowe’s hands at Dynamos juniors and the coach may not hesitate to take on board one of his products. The Herald