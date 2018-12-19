Ndiraya spurns regional interest

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Former Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Tonderayi Ndiraya has spurned regional interest for his services after clubs from Zambia and Botswana have reportedly tabled offers for him.

Ndiraya was surprisingly shown the exit door at ambitious Premiership soccer side Ngezi Platinum while they were trailing leaders FC Platinum by a mere five points with as many games to go.

The coach took Madamburo to the African Safari in their maiden top-flight season in 2016 after winning the Chibuku Super Cup and a year later he finished third behind FC Platinum and Dynamos.

Despite the shocking decision by the Mhondoro miners to part ways with their coach, his tactical wits were never in doubt and the gaffer has been attracting interest from several clubs locally and from the region.

Yesterday, a source close to Ndiraya told The Herald that he has turned down a foreign club with his contract ready to be signed.

Ndiraya confirmed the news, but refused to name the club which he was about to join for “professional reasons”.

“Yes, that is very true, negotiations had reached an advanced stage, actually it is not just one club that is interested in my services, I have been receiving calls but I am yet to make up my mind.

“I have just left another job and as a coach you need to weigh your options before jumping into the next job, so I am still weighing my options,” he said.

“There was a concrete offer but for professional reasons I cannot divulge the name of the club because I did not take the offer, so there is no need to destabilise other teams.

“I want to return to coaching, that is my job but I will only take an offer which I will be comfortable with but for now I am still unemployed,” said Ndiraya.

The former Dynamos coach is reportedly angling for another coaching job in Zimbabwe before pursuing options from clubs in the region. The Herald