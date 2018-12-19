Kombis accident death toll rises

The death toll in an accident involving two commuter omnibuses that occurred along the Harare-Nyamapanda highway on Sunday near Juru Growth Point has risen to 17 after three more people died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals yesterday.

Twelve people died on spot when the vehicles collided head on. Two more people died same day on admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Yesterday police confirmed the death of three more people from injuries sustained in the accident. Out of the 17, police managed to release names of 14 victims.

In a statement, Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said bodies of a toddler, and two male and female adults were yet to be identified.

Those identified are Godknows Chitate (24) of Sunningdale 2 in Harare Febby Mugamanyadzi (55) of Murewa, Welldone Njerere (7) of Juru, Spencer Hwedenga (36) of Zengeza 5 in Chitungwiza, Medread Ruka (66) of Juru, Leeny Makusha (4)of Murewa and Violet Manuel (20) of Zengeza 2 also in Chitungwiza.

Others are Ellis Makaza (30) of Jonasi Village, Chief Chitsungo (Pfungwe), Edison Madziva (32) of Gokwe, Bianca Nadzo (18) of Murewa, Wiriranayi Kawerenga (37) of Murewa, Sara Makusha (13) of Goromonzi and Lisa Makusha (14) of Murewa.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said the three unidentified bodies were at Murewa Hospital mortuary. She urged people missing their relatives to visit Murewa Police Station.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges public service vehicle operators to ensure that their vehicles are checked regularly before embarking on journeys for fitness, which include tyres, brakes, lights and other essential components.

“Drivers should not speed in order to safeguard lives this festive season and only carry passengers stipulated under the respective vehicles registration permits,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Passenger Association of Zimbabwe is urging Government to ban use of second hand tyres by public service vehicles.

In a statement yesterday, PAZ president Mr Tafadzwa Goliati also extended his condolences to the bereaved families. The Chronicle